Mendota to host game night, scavenger hunt to celebrate Prevention Weeks

The city of Mendota will celebrate Prevention Weeks with a family game night and scavenger hunt.

The City of Mendota, Mendota Area YMCA and Reimagine Mendota are hosting a free Minute to Win It Game Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Lincoln Elementary School, 805 Fourth Ave, Mendota. Families or teams of youth can play the 10-game course, ages 8 and older. Teams can be two to five members. Participate and time your team or just play for fun. Snacks and prizes will be available. No RSVP is necessary. It is first come, first served to play.

A prevention-themed scavenger hunt is available as well May 4 to May 18. Find the words and solve the sentence and receive $5 off of a meal at participating restaurants or present the sentence to the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce for a $5 gift certificate. Stop by City Hall at 800 Washington St. for a scavenger hunt sheet.

The focus of the Mendota’s Prevention Week, which began May 4, and National Prevention Week May 12-18 activities is to start conversations and provide resources to prevent substance misuse and promote mental wellness so all Mendota residents can live well, the city said in a news release.

In 2023, Mendota was announced as a recipient of the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration Partnership for Success or PFS grant. The city will receive money for five years to fund schools, organizations and staff to implement substance use prevention programming and create more positive youth activities.

Mendota’s City Council proclaimed Prevention Weeks May 4-18 and calls upon the community to join the city these two weeks in recognizing the importance of prevention by participating in the planned activities and having conversations about the risks of alcohol and drug use and misuse.

For questions, call the Mendota Area YMCA at 815-538-2900.