The Princeton Community Band will return to Soldiers & Sailors Park in Princeton for the 2024 summer season. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Media)

Concerts begin at 6 p.m. They are planned for June 2, June 16, June 30, July 7, July 21 and July 28.

Bring your blankets and chairs to the free shows.