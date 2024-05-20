Wyanet discontinues Memorial Day sandwich, ice cream social

The Wyanet Historical Society discontinued the Memorial Day sandwich and ice cream social because of a lack of members and volunteers. (Shaw Media File Photo)

The Wyanet Historical Society discontinued the Memorial Day sandwich and ice cream social because of a lack of members and volunteers.

The historical society thanked those who have supported the event, as well as those attending every year, the village for use of the park shelter building, the officers and directors.

The museum will be open Memorial Day following the ceremony at the cemetery as well as by appointments. Call Al Brown at 815-699-2565 or DeAnna Foran at 815-760-2049 for appointments.