A free lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The Streator High School Key Club will provide sloppy joes, pasta salad, chips, desserts and beverages. The Free Lunch Program is sponsored by Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions and is held the second Saturday of each month. The meal is open to the public. Dine-in or carryout options are available.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, call Karyn at 815-674-3931.