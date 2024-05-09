2024 BCR regional girls soccer preview

Ruby Acker and the Princeton soccer team will meet Genoa-Kingston in the Alleman Regional at 5 p.m. Friday at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline. (Mike Vaughn)

Rock Island Alleman Regional

Where: Alleman Sports Complex, 1186 43rd Ave, Moline

Team to beat: (1) Alleman (6-9-3).

Parings: Friday, May 10 - Match 1: (4) Genoa-Kingston (12-7-2) vs. (6) Princeton (6-12-2), 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 - Championship: (1) Alleman vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.

Worthy of note: Princeton’s young team is ready to take the next step and compete at the postseason level. First up are the Cogs, who bring in the best record of the three-team regional at 12-7-2. “We are excited about the opportunity to play against Genoa-Kingston. We feel that we have played some of our best soccer lately, and are confident that we will put on a good performance on Friday,” PHS coach David Gray said. “If we play our best we should be in a good position to win the match. I think the girls are ready, and so am I.” ... Alleman is the defending regional champion, finishing as state runner-up last year.

BCR pick: Alleman.

Next: Advance to Indian Creek Sectional to face Byron Regional winner on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m.

Monmouth-Roseville Regional

Where: Pattee Field, 800 West 4th Ave., Monmouth

Team to beat: (2) Beardstown (10-8-2)

Pairings: Saturday May 11 - Match 1: (2) Beardstown vs. (8) DePue-Hall (2-8-2), 10 a.m. Match 2: (3) Monmouth-Roseville (11-4-3) vs. (5) Canton (4-12-2), noon. Tuesday, May 14 - Championship: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Little Giants will draw the top seed Beardstown right off the bat, seeking to advance to the finals. Monmouth-Roseville (11-4-3) brings the best record to the field.

BCR pick: Monmouth-Roseville.

Next: Advance to Williamsville Sectional to face Williamsville Regional winner on Saturday, May 17 at 5 p.m.