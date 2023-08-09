Ottawa Police Department adds therapy dog to the team

The Ottawa Police Department welcomed a new furry family member.

Community Initiative Officer Tyler Brewer picked up his new partner Tuesday from Hudson. K-9 Rookie “Rook” is an 8-week-old English golden doodle. He is the therapy dog for the police department, making Ottawa the first department in the Illinois Valley to offer these services.

The therapy dog can be utilized to help a victim of a crime that maybe had to give and interview that was a little stressful. — Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson

Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson said the concern for communities right now is the mental health and mental wellness of residents and the first responders – which is where Rookie and Brewer come in.

“The community initiative officer is going to be kind of like our link to other resources and for the community when it comes to crisis intervention and mental health needs,” Roalson said. “The therapy dog can be utilized to help a victim of a crime that maybe had to give and interview that was a little stressful.”

Police Capt. Kyle Booras said the department would not have been able to offer a new position or get a new police dog without the community support.

“There are a lot of hidden costs that are associated with a position like this and it’s just important to note that if we didn’t have those private donors, if we didn’t have the Bill Walsh Automotive Group and United Way we likely wouldn’t have this position at all,” he said.

(From left) Ottawa Police Capt. Kyle Booras, La Salle County State's Attorney Joe Navarro, Community Initiative Officer Tyler Brewer holding K-9 Rookie, United Way Executive Director Sally Honiotes, Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty, Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson and Bill Walsh Jr. pose for a photo at Bill Walsh Automotive in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Maribeth Wilson)

United Way paid for the full cost of the dog, the training and the veterinarian care for the first two years. The approximate cost is about $5,500.

United Way Executive Director Sally Honiotes said a puppy is a great merger between education and health, two areas United Way focuses on.

“With the police department it’s a natural extension because of the stress the officers face, and then also when they are working in the community the dog can connect with people differently than an officer,” Honiotes said. “So, it kind of lowers stress levels for everybody.”

Bill Walsh Jr. said he immediately wanted to get involved after he was approached by Booras.

“It’s such an important part of the health of the community and that is why we wanted to get involved in it,” he said.

Bill Walsh paid for a portion of the new community initiative officer vehicle and the entire wrap, which was designed by Booras and the Bill Walsh marketing team. Walsh said the wrap was about $3,000 and the business will cover half of the lease payment of $490 and the city will pay $480.

Community Initiative Officer Tyler Brewer with his partner, K-9 Rookie on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Maribeth Wilson)

Brewer said he is looking forward to his new role and watching Rookie’s relationship grow with the community members and officers.

“Far too often juveniles or anybody sees the negative sides of the things we have to do,” he said. “So, this role is going to take away that position. I am going to be out there doing some of the more positive aspects … building those relationships.”