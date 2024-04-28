Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Manga Club on May 4

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa will host activities the week of April 29. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa will host activities the week of April 29.

Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 29: Homeschool Art, preschool to 12th grade. Meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grade. Teens, try one of the library’s DIY projects. This month the group will be making various things with paracord.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 30: Ready, Set, Read! 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 30: Level Up! Third through sixth grades. Bring your friends for a fun afternoon of gaming.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years old. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4: Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. The public is welcome.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4: Manga Club, seventh through 12th grade. Meet up with fellow manga and anime fans at this new club. The group will discuss mangas and make some crafts. This month the group is looking into Naruto.