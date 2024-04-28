Driver, passenger involved in single-vehicle crash north of Marseilles

A driver and passenger were involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night at East 24th Road, just north of North 31st Road, north of Marseilles. (Photo provided)

A driver and passenger were involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night at East 24th Road, just north of North 31st Road, north of Marseilles.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to a new release from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants were taken to a hospital by EMS, the sheriff’s office said.

The La Salle County Emergency Management Agency said East 24th Road at the intersections of North 31st and North 32nd roads were closed from about 9 p.m. Saturday to about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.