Morgan Barkiewicz receives scholarship

Morgan Bartkiewicz, a Princeton High School senior, recently received from Deborah Knupp, a private benefactor representing a community of Chicago moms, a generous award of $15,000 for exemplary character, extraordinary kindness and exceptional leadership to use toward her future education.

Bartkiewicz and the Chicago moms first met when Knupp and a group of her friends were having dinner at Neil & Shortys BBQ Co. during Bartkiewicz’s shift. Knupp and her friends immediately recognized the “it” quality within Bartkiewicz.

During their conversation, Knupp shared that she and her family were relocating to Princeton and would be needing a sitter from time to time. This chance encounter led not only to an additional employment opportunity for Bartkiewicz but also began a friendship between the two. In addition to receiving this award for her own education, Bartkiewicz has been given the opportunity to bequeath this same amount to a graduating senior next year.

Bartkiewicz plans to attend the University of Iowa in the fall and major in molecular and cellular biology on a prephysician assistant track.