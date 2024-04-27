Dennis Nink, Sara Grieff join staff at Doctors of Physical Therapy Princeton

Sara Grieff (front, left) and Dennis Nink have joined the staff of Doctors of Physical Therapy Princeton. They are pictured with Tricia Burden (back row, left) and Trishia Johnson (Photo provided)

Doctors of Physical Therapy Princeton has announced two new staff members, including new clinic director Dennis Nink, PT.

Nink brings more than 40 years of clinical experience in outpatient, hospital and home health settings. In addition to general physical therapy, his specialties include orthopedics, industrial and sports rehab, neck and TMJ disorder. As a lifelong Princeton resident, Nink looks forward to providing the community with compassionate, evidence-based clinical care.

Dennis Nink (Photo provided)

Sara Grieff, DPT, also joins the clinical staff. Born and raised in Princeton, Grieff recently received her doctorate in physical therapy from St. Ambrose University and holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. She loves working with her patients and physicians to develop a plan of treatment that addresses each individual’s needs.

Sara Grieff (Photo provided)

Doctors of Physical Therapy is a physical therapist owned and operated, family-oriented company dedicated to providing expert one-on-one physical therapy. DPT was founded on the pillars of hiring the highest quality clinicians and encouraging them to practice as autonomous professionals to achieve the best outcomes for their patients.

Patients may come in with similar diagnoses, but no two people bring the same body or lifestyle. DPT believes time spent with patients one-on-one and listening to their concerns allows the therapist insight into each unique situation. This insight informs treatment and leads to the best outcomes for those patients.

DPT’s motto, “Get Better Faster,” boldly declares the efficiency and value of this approach. Because of this approach to patient care, Doctors of Physical Therapy has grown from a single clinic established almost 20 years ago to more than 80 clinics throughout the Midwest.

Thanks to Direct Access, most people no longer need a prescription to begin treatment.

To make an appointment, call 815-875-4441. Doctors of Physical Therapy is located at 200 Ace Rd. Suite 2 in Princeton.