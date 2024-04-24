The Camden Bar and Lounge in La Salle to close after 7 years

FILE – The Camden Bar and Lounge in La Salle will be closing. (Ali Braboy)

This will be the final weekend for patrons to enjoy The Camden Bar and Lounge in La Salle, the business announced on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“Thank you all for the last 7 years,” the business said in the post. “We have had a blast, but now it is time to move on. We will miss all of the beautiful faces we now call friends and family. Come see us this weekend so we can give a proper goodbye. Already missing you … Gretchen and The Camden Fam.”

The last open mic night will be Tuesday, April 30.

The Camden Bar is located at 126 Marquette St.

For information and a full announcement, go to The Camden Bar and Lounge’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thecamdenbar

The NewsTribune couldn’t reach The Camden Bar and Lounge for comment prior to publication.