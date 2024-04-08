Chief Senachwine DAR learns about making maple syrup

Marshall-Putnam extension service member, Catherine Girone, displays the book, "Sugarbush Spring" by Marsha W. Chall and a pint of maple syrup, used at her April 5 program for the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR meeting. Girone also presents the program at schools for her Ag in the Classroom series for kindergarten through 12th grade students. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)

Chief Senachwine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution members learned about the agricultural practice of making maple syrup at its April 5 meeting.

Katherine Girone of the Marshall-Putnam Extension Service simulated a school lesson from her repertoire of Ag in the Classroom.

“My program is a ‘taste’ of what the Extension Service provides in classroom lessons during the year,” Girone said. School topics cover livestock, seasonal crops, specialty crops, etc.

DAR members learned about maple syrup farming and had a taste test of maple syrup vs. “pancake” syrup. All agreed the maple syrup had a fuller, more complex syrup taste. Girone also said it takes 40 years for a maple tree to develop in order to be tapped for its sap. Then it takes 40 gallons of sap to be boiled down to one pint of maple syrup. A brochure, “Farm Bites” on producing maple syrup, was distributed.

Under the American History report, members heard about Susan B. Anthony and her impact on passing the 20th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Also of note was the date of April 19, 1775, when the Americans stood against the British soldiers at Lexington and Concord and when the Proclamation ending hostilities between America and Great Britain was signed on April 18, 1783.

The Conservation Report focused on the coming of the cicadas, Generation XIII, in our area. Further south in Illinois, periodical cicadas Generation XIX also will be emerging. This is the first time both broods have hatched at the same time since 1803, and it won’t happen again until 2245. Of special note is the fact cicadas don’t pose a threat to humans (or pets) although protection will be needed for newly-planted trees or shrubs. The cicada problem will last in northern Illinois from late May to early June and should be concluded by July 1.

The American Indians report explained Chief Meomuse and his band of followers lived part of the year at Big Sugar Camp, located near the town of Dover, and made maple sugar there for many years.

The Veterans committee voted to donate needed items to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Support will be given to a member as delegate and attendee at Continental Congress in D.C. from June 25 to June 30.

The next meeting of the Chief Senachwine Chapter will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, for refreshments with the program set for 10:45 a.m. Location will be the Henry Public Library. Presenter is Cathy Carlton, District II Director, who will present “Good for the Heart, Good for the Soul.”

.The program for the day was presented by Mary Arvidson, Illinois State Chairman of the Flag of the United States Committee. Arvidson is also Vice Chair of the North Central Division of the DAR Flag Committee. Her program covered the images and 250-year history of the American flag.

Following the program and reception held at the First Presbyterian Church of Henry, 511 Wirt St., the business meeting was called to order by Regent Dolores Dace. The month of March as Women’s History Month was recognized.

Reports by chapter chairmen were given, followed by information on the Illinois State Conference, set for Bloomington on April 26 to 28.

The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Henry Public Library, 702 Front St. Program presenter will be Tim Collins, DPT, Athletico, who will discuss exercise.