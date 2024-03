Two La Salle-Peru High School students are headed to state after placing first in the regional math competition in Peoria, L-P said on Facebook.

Alex Anderson and Will McLaughlin placed first in the oral portion of the ICTM Regional Math Contest on Feb. 24.

They will compete at Illinois State University on April 6.

Check back for updates on their journey to the state competition.