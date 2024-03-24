Tiskilwa farm names Sam Ingersoll as new executive director

Tiskilwa’s Hungry World Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to immersive education and creation care through regenerative agriculture, announced the appointment of Sam Ingersoll as its new executive director. (Photo provided by Andy Krabill)

In his new role, Ingersoll will lead the organization towards its vision of a healthy, hopeful world through regenerative food and agriculture, leveraging his nonprofit and business experience as well as passion for sustainable farming practices.

”Sam comes into this role after more than a year of volunteer engagement with HWF through participation on our Financial Advisory Council and since August as a board member,” said Andy Krabill, board president of Hungry World Farm in a news release. “Additionally, he comes to us with a unique appreciation for the history of this place, and Bureau County, as someone who lived his formative years in Tiskilwa.”

Ingersoll desires to grow the mission of Hungry World Farm, expanding its commitment to transformative experiences for guests through nature, farm stays and farm-to-table meals, according to the nonprofit’s news release. His vision for the organization aligns seamlessly with its ethos of sustainability, community engagement and environmental stewardship, the organization said.

”So many of our guests just need an escape, from traffic, from electronics, from the things that distract them from what truly matters,” Ingersoll said. “We provide a uniquely peaceful and unforgettable experience, where they can walk through the woods, enjoy our animals, dig their hands in the soil, gaze at the stars, and learn things that can change their lives.”

Hungry World Farm has a 175 acre farm that offers a range of activities, from wood-fired pizza nights to guided tours of its gardens and livestock operations, providing guests with an opportunity to reconnect with the land, their food and each other. In 2023 Hungry World Farm donated 5,200 pounds of fresh produce to several organizations fighting food insecurity, including the Bureau County Food Pantry.