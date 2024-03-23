VFW Auxiliary art contests open to Illinois Valley students

VFW Auxiliary 4668 reminds the youth of the Illinois Valley of a March 31 deadline for its 2-D and 3-D patriotic art contests. (Shaw file photo)

The La Salle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4668 Auxiliary issued a statement reminding the youth of the Illinois Valley about a March 31 deadline for its 2D and 3D patriotic art contests.

Contests are open to students who are enrolled in ninth through 12th grades in public, parochial, private or home schools and are a permanent U.S. resident. Foreign-exchange students, students 20 or older, and GED or adult education students are not eligible.

For the 2D contest, the art must be on a canvas or paper and use watercolor, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen, ink, oil, marker or other media.

Artwork cannot be framed and can be no smaller than 8 inches by 10 inches but no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches not including mat.

Entries must be submitted to a local VFW auxiliary by March 31. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact Barb Sweger at 815-481-8288 or deptilyouth@yahoo.com for information and entry forms.

Visit www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.