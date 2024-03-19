Spring Valley council hears fiber internet pitch

Jennifer Alvarez of Surf Internet talks to the Spring Valley City Council on Monday, March 18, 2024, about the company's services. (Derek Barichello)

Surf Internet is making a pitch to brings its fiber internet service into Spring Valley.

The company is looking to bring high-speed internet into 2,800 homes, including an option for 2 gig internet speeds,Jennifer Alvarez, a spokeswoman for the company told the Spring Valley City Council on Monday. The company also will offer telephone service.

Alvarez said Surf works with the communities where it has installed its internet to make sure officials are OK with the timing of construction and to ensure the work doesn’t cause any issues.

Mailings are sent to customers where installation is occurring, as well as signs with QR codes at construction sites that give explanations of the work. The fiber optic line is installed about 18 to 24 inches deep. Crews also knock on the doors of residents after construction is complete.

Alvarez said a representative would be assigned to Spring Valley should it come to an agreement with Surf, which has made agreements with Oglesby and Ottawa.

Surf would hope to be installed next year should an agreement be reached, Alvarez said. The timing of how long it takes to install depends on the specific agreements with communities, she said. Residents would need to request to have service hooked into their homes.

No decisions were made Monday.