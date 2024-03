A crew from Teim Reil Inc. install new artificial turf at the playground at Rotary Park on Monday, March 18, 2024, in La Salle. The playground will be resurfaced and completed on March 25. The playground will be closed until work is finished. (Scott Anderson)

A crew from Teim Reil Inc. installed new artificial turf Monday at the playground at Rotary Park in La Salle.

The playground will be resurfaced and completed on Monday, March 25. The playground will be closed until work is finished.

