Interstate 80 to close in Bureau County overnight on March 20-21

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that Interstate 80 in Bureau County will be closed for two consecutive nights on Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21.

The closures are to accommodate the setting of beams for the 470 East Road bridge near Sheffield. The closures will be between the Route 78 interchange (exit 33) and the Route 40 interchange (exit 45) and will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Westbound Interstate 80 will close overnight on Wednesday, March 20, followed by the eastbound I-80 closure during the night of Thursday, March 21. A posted detour for I-80 will direct motorists to use Route 78, U.S. 6 and Route 40.

The 470 East Road bridge is one of two bridges that will be replaced in the I-80 corridor. The first bridge at 645 East Road was completed in fall 2023. The 470 East Road bridge is expected to be completed this summer.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

