Streator agronomist chosen as statewide soybean adviser

The Illinois Soybean Association announced Wednesday the selection of six crop advisers and agronomists to serve as ILSoyAdvisor Soy Envoys for the 2024 growing season.

Drew Beckman of Streator, a Northwest Illinois regional field agronomist for Beck’s Hybrids who is a certified crop adviser, was selected as one of the six. He is leading a research project that examines the correlation between soybean cyst nematode egg-count levels and their influence on PI88788 versus Peking yield.

The six agronomy and crop specialists commit to the yearlong program, offering Illinois soybean farmers insights, advice and real-time updates via the ILSoyAdvisor Field Notes blog and Online Crop Report. The Soy Envoy program, sponsored by the Illinois Soybean checkoff program, helps empower Illinois farmers with the latest soybean production techniques, allowing them to achieve higher yields and increased profits while conserving the environment.

As part of their assignment, the Soy Envoys will submit written blog articles, record in-field video updates and share crop reports from across the state. Soybean farmers can learn more about the Soy Envoy program and the production-related information that Envoys share throughout the year by visiting www.ilsoyadvisor.com/soy-envoys or following the Soy Envoys on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.