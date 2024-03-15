Bureau County GOP hosts Lincoln Day Dinner

Bureau County Board members Connie Stetson, R-Neponset, and Sandy Hoos, R-Seatonville, stand with County Board candidate August Block for District 17 during the Bureau County GOP's Lincoln Day Dinner on March 9, 2024. (Photo provided by Dick Wells)

The 81st Bureau County Lincoln Day Dinner was held March 9 at the Cliff Event Center, Princeton.

It was hosted by the Bureau County Republican Women, chaired this year by Cheryl Shouse. Barry Welbers, chairman of the Central Committee, preformed the master of ceremony duties. The Sons of the American Revolution provided the color guard for the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation and a patriotic flair to the evening. Welbers recognized local officials and introduced eight candidates running for various county and state offices. The keynote speaker was state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, who represents a portion of Bureau County.