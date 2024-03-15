A Night to Remember prom set in Princeton for special needs individuals

A Night to Remember prom will be conducted 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave., Princeton. (BCR file)

A Night to Remember prom will be conducted 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave., Princeton.

The prom is for special needs individuals high school aged and older. Each attendee will receive a crown because they will all be kings and queens. Corsages and boutonnieres will be provided. Attire will be dresses or dress pants for ladies and shirt and tie for gentlemen.

A red carpet event will be at 5:30 p.m. (be there by 5:15 to participate). Refreshments, cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and punch will be provided. A photo booth will be available. Anyone needing a caregiver will need to bring their own caregiver.

RSVP to Dianne Van Drew by April 6 to attend by emailing vandrewd49@comcast.net or texting or calling 815-677-2263. The event is free and sponsored by First Lutheran Church in Princeton.