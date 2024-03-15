2024 BCR softball preview: 5 players to watch

Ella Hermes (left) and Reagan Stoudt led St. Bede to the Class 1A 2023 State championship. They look to carry the Bruins to a repeat championship in Class 2A this year. (Scott Anderson)

With the start of the 2024 softball season, here’s a look at some area players to keep an eye on.

Lily Bosnich-St. Bede (So., IF)

The speedy sophomore wreaks havoc on the bases for the Bruins, making things happen for the defending state champions. The BCR first-teamer batted .449 with 21 runs scored, two homers and 11 stolen bases as a freshmen.

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich slides in under the tag of Illini Bluff's Zoe Eeten in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Keely Lawson-Princeton (So., IF/OF)

Coach Jhavon Hayes said Lawson will make an immediate impact to the Tigresses’ lineup following her much anticipated year-long transfer from Bureau Valley. Lawson is listed on the Premier Girls Fastpitch’s Watch List for the Class of 2026 based on her play in the travel softball circuit.

Keely Lawson

Ella Hermes-St. Bede (Sr., P/SS)

A co-BCR Player of the Year with teammate Reagan Stoudt, Hermes led the state champion Bruins in the circle with a 11-1 record and 1.46 ERA, striking out 149 in 101 innings. The First-Team All-State and Three Rivers East selection batted .413 with 26 RBIs, three triples, one homer and a team-high 12 doubles and 14 steals. She will play for Illinois Wesleyan University next year.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes delivers a pitch to Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Lesleigh Maynard-Bureau Valley (Jr., SS)

The junior slap-hitter sets the table for the Storm at the top of the lineup. Maynard was the top hitter in the area last year, carrying a .576 average (49-85) with an area-best 41 runs scored and 18 steals. The First-Team all-BCR and Three Rivers East selection also had 14 RBIs, seven doubles, one homer and a triple.

Bureau Valley's Lesleigh Maynard (Scott Anderson)

Reagan Stoudt-St. Bede (Sr., P/3B)

Shared BCR Player of the Year honors with teammate Ella Hermes, helping pitch and hit the Bruins to the 1A State championship. Stoudt led the Bruins with a .505 average, six homers, 36 RBIs, four triples plus nine steals. In the circle, she spun a 2.70 ERA with 10-2 record and 138 strikeouts. The First-Team All-State and unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection will play for the University of Texas-San Antonio next year.

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt lets go of a pitch against Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Keep an eye on: Maddy Dalton-St. Bede (Sr., 1B), Izzy Gibson-Princeton (So., C), Makayla Hecht-Princeton (So., SS), Kelsea Klingenberg-Princeton (Jr., OF), Avah Oertel-Princeton (FR., P/IF), Charlie Pellegrini-Hall (So., P/IF), Bella Pinter-St. Bede (Sr., C), Carly Reglin-Bureau Valley (Sr., P/2B), Reese Reviglio-Princeton (So., P), Sophie Rutledge-Princeton (So., IF/P), Emma Slingsby-St. Bede (So., OF), Madison Smith-Bureau Valley (Jr., P/CF)