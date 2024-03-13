Ottawa opens yard, garden waste drop-off

Ottawa has opened the 2024 yard and garden drop-off site. Ottawa residents may bring leaves, small twigs/branches (2 inches in diameter or less), garden waste and vegetation to the dumpsters located in the 400 block of West Jackson Street near the railroad tracks at Walnut Street. (Derek Barichello)

Dumping will be allowed seven days a week dawn to dusk only. Residents must perform their own unloading. Biodegradable paper bags are allowed. No plastic bags, lumber, metal, newspapers or garbage of any kind is allowed. No commercial lawn or landscaping business is allowed to use this site. When dumpsters are full, don’t leave items loose on the ground. Return with items after dumpsters have been emptied. As a suggestion, residents are advised to check the status of the dumpsters prior to loading vehicles and driving to the drop-off site.

The site is under 24-hour surveillance. The success of the program depends on the public’s cooperation, th city said in a news release. Violators may be reported to the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131 for citations.