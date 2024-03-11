Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers to host Marquis leaders to talk Energizing Education program

Haley Herr, of Marquis Energy, works with local school districts in exposing students to the variety of job opportunities, internships and professional development programs available to them at Marquis post high school. Herr’s goal is to show local youth opportunity for career advancement in their backyard. (Photo provided by Jean Wallace )

Allison Schwingle and Haley Herr will bring information about the Marquis Energizing Education, ME3, Program to the 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, meeting of the Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers at Grandma’s, 420 E. Park Row, Henry.

Schwingle, the communications manager at Marquis, has a strong passion for and understanding of the agricultural sector. She advocates for the biofuels and agricultural industry across various platforms including classrooms.

At Marquis, Herr works with local school districts in exposing students to the variety of job opportunities, internships and professional development programs available to them at Marquis post high school. Herr’s goal is to show local youth opportunity for career advancement in their backyard.

Marquis Energy, Hennepin, has a focus in strengthening and supporting local school districts through annual scholarship programs, trades programs/partnership with Illinois Valley Community College and Energizing Education Program.

The public is invited to this MPRTA meeting.