Oglesby Elementary honor roll, 2nd trimester 2023-2024

Air condition is coming to Washington School in Oglesby. A view of the gymnasium shows the scoreboard and "Home of the Bulldogs logo on Monday Jan. 24, 2022. New HVAC ventilation and kitchen equipment will be installed beginning in May at the conclusion of the school year. Work will involve installing air ducts in the ceiling of the gymnasium, classrooms, hallways, and kitchen. The project will not increase the tax rate. Reserves and federal grand dollars will help pay for the project. The building was built in 1957. Construction is scheduled to be completed in late August just as students return. (Scott Anderson)