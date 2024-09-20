September 20, 2024
Streator man arrested after appearing in court earlier this week

Police: Man violated conditions of pretrial release

By Shaw Local News Network
Nicholas J. Huber (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A 36-year-old Streator man who appeared in court earlier this week was arrested Thursday on the 300 block of Chicago Street as police said he violated conditions of pretrial release.

Nicholas J. Huber was cited on a complaint of aggravated battery, along with violation of pretrial release, police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail where he is being held.

Huber appeared in court Monday after he was arrested for failure to appear in court. At that time, Huber was granted pre-trial release but was subject to home confinement and a condition of no contact with Ashley Moats, the judge ruled Monday.

