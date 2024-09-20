Wedding ring found in manhole after Princeton parade, resident thanks city staff

When a Princeton woman lost her wedding ring Sept. 8 at the Homestead Festival parade, she was cautiously optimistic the city’s streets and sewer department could find it. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Local News )

When a Princeton woman lost her wedding ring Sept. 8 at the Homestead Festival parade, she was cautiously optimistic the city’s streets and sewer department could find it.

Monday, those city workers came through, paying her a visit about an hour after she reported it missing and returning the ring.

“Please give a special thank you to Aaron Christiansen at the street and sewers department,” Lucille “Muzzy” Kann wrote to the city in an appreciation letter.

Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry shared the story Monday with the City Council, explaining Kann lost the ring at the corner of Peru and Main streets downtown. Kann notified the street department at about 8 a.m. Monday.

Mabry said he asked Christiansen how city staff found the ring so fast. The mayor was told it was a combination of things: Gabe Bonnell, with the streets department, had noticed something in a manhole Sunday afternoon that looked like a ring, but he thought it may be a child’s toy.

“When Muzzy called Monday, they knew where to go find that ring,” Mabry said.

Coincidentally, Kann’s found wedding ring was not the only story of lost rings being found in Princeton recently. Janice (May) Isaacson recently shared her story with Shaw Local News Network of a ring lost in 1962 that was found. In that case, Princeton postal carriers Tim and Ryan Manahan, equipped with metal detectors, found that ring buried 4 1/2 inches in the ground on property on Park Avenue East.