Girls basketball: PCA Eagles finish as undefeated BVEC champions

The Princeton Christian Academy 8th-grade girls basketball team recently capped an undefeated season by defeating Malden 25-16 in the BVEC championship game. The Eagles finished with a perfect 12-0 record. The PCA 7th-grade team also won the BVEC title, giving PCA it's first conference sweep. Team members are (front row, from left) Myla McCoy, Isabella Van den Berg, Elaina Batchelor, Daniqua du Preez and Kinsley Wall and (back row) Coach Cory Friel, Annalise Baker, Elise House (manager), Violet Scruggs, Karlie Schultz, Alice Scruggs, Izabelle Luft, Kaylyn Friel and Coach Sarah Scruggs. (Photo provided)