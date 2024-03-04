Streator JOY Club to hear about the Monarch Mission

The first JOY program of the year, a program for men and woman 55 and older, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Derek Barichello)

The program will be given by Nina Vaughn on Monarch butterflies and the Monarch Mission. Dessert will be served following the program and a $5 donation is requested. Make a reservation by calling 815-673-1526. The purpose of this group is to provide men and women 55 and older with programs that are informational and or entertaining. The club hopes to offer an opportunity to socialize with old friends and to make some new ones.