March 04, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Streator JOY Club to hear about the Monarch Mission

First program of the year set March 13 at Park Place

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator resident Nina Vaughn displays a Monarch Waystation sign to the Park Board on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The sign designates a conservation area for monarchs during their migratory patterns.

The first JOY program of the year, a program for men and woman 55 and older, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Derek Barichello)

The first JOY program of the year, a program for men and woman 55 and older, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The program will be given by Nina Vaughn on Monarch butterflies and the Monarch Mission. Dessert will be served following the program and a $5 donation is requested. Make a reservation by calling 815-673-1526. The purpose of this group is to provide men and women 55 and older with programs that are informational and or entertaining. The club hopes to offer an opportunity to socialize with old friends and to make some new ones.