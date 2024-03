Girls basketball: A look at Bureau County area state qualifiers, place-finishers

Here are Bureau County area girls basketball state qualifiers, including Annawan, Atkinson, Bradford, Dixon, Hall, Kewanee, Mendota, Newman, Seneca, Sterling and St. Bede. Teams that have placed are bolded showing their place and class. DNP stands for Did Not Place

Year Team Place 1977 Sterling 1st 1979 Sterling 3rd 1980 Sterling DNP (AA) 1980 Bradford DNP (A) 1982 Seneca 4th (A) 1982 Dixon 3rd (AA) 1983 Sterling 4th (AA) 1984 Atkinson 4th (A) 1985 Bradford 4th (A) 1985 Atkinson DNP (A) 1987 Seneca 1st (A) 1988 Kewanee 4th (A) 1989 Seneca 4th (A) 1991 Seneca 2nd (A) 1992 Seneca DNP (A) 1996 Seneca DNP (A) 1997 Newman 3rd (A) 1998 Newman 3rd (A) 1998 Mendota DNP (A) 1999 Mendota 4th (A) 1999 Seneca DNP (A) 2000 Seneca DNP (A) 2005 Newman 4th (A) 2006 Hall DNP (A) 2007 Stark County DNP (A) 2007 Sterling DNP (AA) 2013 Annawan 3rd (1A) 2014 Annawan 1st (1A) 2015 Prophetstown 3rd (1A) 2017 Annawan 1st (1A) 2022 Fieldcrest 4th (2A) 2022 Serena 4th (1A) 2024 St. Bede 4th (1A)