Career explorers program to take place at Mendota library

University of Illinois Extension will host Career Explorers: An Introduction to Career Paths and Life Skills at the Graves-Hume Public Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota.

This program is for youth ages 8 to 12 who are interested in planning their futures. Career Explorers will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday evenings on March 4 and 18, April 8 and 22, and May 6 and 20. Each session will feature a guest speaker and an interactive life lesson.

A unique variety of guest speakers and career paths will be highlighted during the program. Youth will meet a crop duster and have a lesson on geography, following directions, and listening skills. A local police officer will visit the group to talk about their job after a lesson on first aid and the importance of judgment and decision-making. Youth will learn the importance of good communication skills and helping others when a speech language pathologist presents to the group. Another evening, the group will meet a local entrepreneur and learn about what it takes to own a small business, and the importance of time management and customer service. Podcasting and radio are fun for everyone, so the group will meet a local podcaster and learn about public speaking.

To register, visit https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/24368 or call the library at 815-538-5142.