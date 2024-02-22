Girls basketball: Area girls earn all-Three Rivers East honors

Girls from Bureau Valley, Hall and Princeton received Three Rivers East all-conference honors for the 2023-24 season.

The TRAC East First Team had a strong Bureau County flavor with Bureau Valley senior Kate Salisbury, Hall senior Mckenna Christiansen and Princeton sophomores Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll. They were named unanimously along with Newman senior Jess Johns and Kewanee junior Mya Dearing.

Hall junior Ella Sterling was the top vote-getter on the second team. She was joined by Bureau Valley senior Kate Stoller and Princeton senior Miyah Fox along with Mendota senior Grace Wasmer, Kewanee freshman Damaris Diaz and Newman sophomore Lucy Oetting.

Honorable mention went to junior Kennedy Wozniak and sophomore Charlie Pellegrini of Hall and Princeton junior Paige Jesse along with Kewanee junior Tejhiana Amos and Newman freshman Elaina Allen.