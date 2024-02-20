Princeton man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for injuring nurse

A 37-year-old Princeton man pleaded guilty to breaking a nurse’s orbital bone and has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jesse A. Shanyfelt was sentenced for aggravated battery and three years for criminal damage to government-supported property on Feb. 16, the release said. The sentences will run concurrently with one another.

The court order was made on Jan. 19 for Shanyfelt to undergo an evaluation to determine whether he is mentally fit to be tried, which was conducted by Dr. Terry Killian.

Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick said Shanyfelt was found fit to stand trial and pleaded guilty to both criminal charges in a negotiated plea.

On Nov. 28, 2023, Shanyfelt committed battery on three different nurses working at OSF St. Clare Emergency Room in Princeton and a private security guard, the news release said.

According to grand jury testimony from a sergeant from the Princeton Police Department, Shanyfelt struck a nurse in the face with his fist and breaking her orbital bone, spat at a second nurse, and threw a urinal at a third nurse and struck her in the head.

Additionally, Shanyfelt while in custody on Dec. 16 smashed the glass on a telephone box at the Bureau County Jail. Court documents said the damage was more than $500.