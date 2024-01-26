Princeton man charged with injuring nurse to undergo mental evaluation

A 37-year-old Princeton man accused of breaking a nurse’s orbital bone will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is mentally fit to be tried. (Scott Anderson)

A 37-year-old Princeton man accused of breaking a nurse’s orbital bone will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is mentally fit to be tried.

The court order was made Jan. 19. A hearing will be March 20 at the Bureau County Courthouse for the results of the examination, which will be conducted by Dr. Terry Killian.

Jesse A. Shanyfelt is charged with one count of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse and one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Shanyfelt is accused of causing great bodily harm to multiple emergency room personnel, by striking a nurse in the face with his fist; breaking her orbital bone, spitting at a second nurse, throwing a urinal at a third nurse and striking her in the head, according to grand jury testimony from a sergeant from the Princeton Police Department.

He also is accused of spitting at a security officer knowing the officer to be a peace officer performing her official duties, according to testimony.

Shanyfelt had additional charges filed on Jan. 19 after allegedly damaging a telephone box while in custody at the Bureau County Jail.

According to court records, on Dec. 16 Shanyfelt “hit the [Cidnet Telephone box] with the phone causing the glass screen to break.” The documents said the damage was more than $500.

Shaynfelt was charged with criminal damage to property, a class 4 felony, he will be arraigned on Feb. 13 for the new charges.

Bureau County States Attorney Thomas Briddick said the mental fitness evaluation would affect both cases.