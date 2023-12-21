Bureau County grand jury: December 15, 2023

The following cases were considered Dec. 15 by the Bureau County Grand Jury:

Anthony D. Nedd, 35, Detriot, Michigan, was indicted for the Class X Felony offenses of methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is accused of bringing methamphetamine into Illinois and possessing with the intent to deliver more than 900 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. An Illinois State Police trooper testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office with pretrial release having been denied.

Jesse A. Shanyfelt, 37, Princeton, was indicted for one count of the Class 2 felony and three counts of the Class 3 felony offense of aggravated battery. He is accused causing great bodily harm to an emergency room nurse in that he struck the nurse in the face with his fist breaking the nurse’s orbital bone. He also is accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with three additional emergency room personnel, by spitting at a second nurse, throwing a urinal at a third nurse and striking her in the head, and spitting at a security officer knowing the officer to be a peace officer preforming her official duties. A sergeant from Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office with pretrial release having been denied.

Kevin J. Scott, 38, Chico, California, was indicted for the Class X Felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis. An agent from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson and were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There were two suppressed cases.

These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.