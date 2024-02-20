Millstone Bakery in La Salle feature to air on PBS on Thursday

Millstone Bakery in La Salle will be featured on the PBS “You Gotta See This” series at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, the bakery announced on its Facebook page. (Ryan Searl - rsearl@shawmedia.com)

Millstone Bakery in La Salle will be featured on the PBS series “You Gotta See This” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, the bakery announced on its Facebook page.

Millstone recently garnered statewide attention as the business was selected for Gov. JB Pritzker’s Illinois Made Program in November.

“We’re so grateful for the incredible support that our community has shown for our bakery,” owners Erin and Kent Maze said. “We couldn’t be more proud of our talented team. It’s wonderful for them to get this type of statewide recognition for their craft of making the best breads and pastries from scratch.”

Millstone opened in downtown La Salle in 2022 and quickly became a local favorite with its unique assortment of handmade breads, pastries and lunch items.

The head baker, Anna Harmon, also was selected as a finalist in the Greatest Baker competition, an event featuring bakers from across the U.S.

“You Gotta See This” airs on WTVP of Peoria.

Millstone, 821 First St., La Salle, is open from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. For information, visit Millstonebreads.com.