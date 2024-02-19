Streator house fire quickly extinguished, cause undetermined

A resident noticed smoke in their 115 S. Wasson St. home Saturday night in Streator and called 911. (Scott Anderson)

A resident noticed smoke at their 115 S. Wasson St. home Saturday night in Streator and called 911.

Streator firefighters responded in less than 2 minutes and arrived to smoke coming from beneath the home, discovering the origin of the fire underneath a porch. They extinguished the fire and were on scene for about 45 minutes.

Damage to the home was minor with smoke and fire damage underneath the porch area. An investigation was unable to determine the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.

The Streator Fire Department were assisted at the scene by Vermilion Valley Emergency Communications, Streator Police, Illinois American Water, Nicor and ComEd.