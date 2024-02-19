February 19, 2024
Bureau County GOP to host Lincoln Day Dinner on March 9

RSVP by March 1 to attend Princeton event

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County GOP will host its Lincoln Day Dinner featuring Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, and other Republican candidates, on Saturday, March 9, at The Cliff Event Center, 1105 E. Peru St., Princeton.

An introduction will given by Barry Welbers, Bureau County GOP chairman.

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Desserts will be presented by Bureau County Republican Women’s Club. Tickets are $50 per person.

RSVP by March 1 by emailing bureaucogop@gmail.com or mailing Bureau County Lincoln Club, PO Box 152, Princeton, IL 61356. Table sponsorships are $500, which includes eight dinner tickets.