Seneca FFA to host pork chop dinner

(Scott Anderson)

The members of the Seneca FFA are hungry for some pork chops and they hope you are too.

The Seneca FFA will be serving their traditional two pork chop dinner with all the fixings from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in drive-thru fashion.

Orders must be placed ahead of time by Friday, Feb. 16, by visiting the Seneca High School website at www.senecahs.org and clicking on the pork chop. Orders may also be placed by calling the SHS Ag Ed Department at 779-879-0102. Meals will be picked up at the ag shop.

If you are unable to pay, you don’t have to.

“To celebrate National FFA Week, we want to help our community, especially those who cannot afford a good meal at this time.” said FFA officer, Taylor Mino. “For this dinner, we want to include meals for our community’s families even if they are financially challenged. However, everyone is invited.”

“This is our fourth year of doing this,” said FFA senior officer Kate Biros. “Not only have we fed those who are struggling right now, we have raised over $8,200 for our local food pantries.”

After picking up their meal, participants will be given an envelope. They may or may not put anything into the envelope before depositing it in the receptacle.

The suggested donation is $10 per meal, but it is not mandatory.

Any profit made from the meal will be donated to the Seneca and Mazon food pantries.