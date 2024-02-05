New dog salon opens in Peru

A mobile dog grooming business recently expanded into a brick and mortar location in Peru.

Pawsitively Purrfect Mobile Grooming recently opened at 1120 Peoria St.

Owned by Alyssa Conness, Pawsitively is a cage-free salon. Rather than a cage, there are hooks the pet is restrained to to separate small and large dogs.

“Your pet will be able to sit and lay down comfortably with their own water bowl during their service,” she wrote on the business’ Facebook page.

Conness is enrolled at QC Pet Studies for dog grooming. She moved back to the area in April and began her business out of her garage in July while working on the mobile unit. She began offering services through the mobile unit in the fall and it remains available seven days a week.

Pawsitevely offers nail trim/grind, ear cleaning and plucking, bath and tidy up and bath and full hair cut.

For more information, call 815-780-7444 or find Pawsitively Purrfect on Facebook.

