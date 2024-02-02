Therapy dogs for Ottawa, Marseilles school districts graduate

The first group of Facility Therapy Dogs donated by United Way of Eastern La Salle County to Ottawa Elementary and Marseilles Elementary school districts have graduated. The dogs and their handlers include (from left) Lincoln Elementary School-Lincoln (co-handlers: Jaymee Barbardo, Callie Fusch), Central Intermediate School-Poppy (handler: Heidi Quick), Jefferson Elementary School-Murphy (co-handlers: Alecia Ruiz, Nate Pinter), and Marseilles Elementary School-Sunni (handler: Ali Clark). (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

The first group of Facility Therapy Dogs donated by United Way of Eastern La Salle County to Ottawa Elementary and Marseilles Elementary school districts have graduated.

Following an 18 month program, they successfully completed their last and final test and are Certified Facility Therapy Dogs.

The dogs and their handlers include Lincoln Elementary School-Lincoln (co-handlers: Jaymee Barbardo, Callie Fusch), Central Intermediate School-Poppy (handler: Heidi Quick), Jefferson Elementary School-Murphy (co-handlers: Alecia Ruiz, Nate Pinter), and Marseilles Elementary School-Sunni (handler: Ali Clark).

All four pups passed their last and final test (CGCA: Canine Good Citizenship Advanced) with flying colors on Jan. 31. Under the guidance of Annette Monge, owner of Teacherzpetz Training and Boarding, and the ongoing support of United Way of ELC, they officially graduated as Facility Therapy Dogs.

The journey has just begun for these pups, they will provide support to all students and staff throughout their school buildings.