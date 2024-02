Kyle Foley (center), grand knight of Calvert Council Knights of Columbus in La Salle, presented Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, checks of $3,485.16 each to Alice Buczkowski (left), administrative assistant at Horizon House, and Jessica Kreiser (right), executive director of Lighted Way. The donations were funded by the Knights' annual Tootsie Roll drive. (Tom Collins)

The donations were funded by the Knights’ annual Tootsie Roll drive.