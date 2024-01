The Utica Father Marquette Council of the Knights of Columbus recently presented a check of $2,000 to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle. Pictured at the check presentation were (from left to right) Bill Brown, Jim Polizzi, Chuck Voreis, Mary Jo Credi, Mike Brown and Jay Allen. (Photo provided by Ken Lunn)

The Knights of Columbus thanked council members and St. Mary parishioners who donated to the Food Drive Fund.