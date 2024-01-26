Green River Community Fund awards 3 grants, including to Walnut Main Street Revitalization

The Green River Community Fund recently awarded three grants to organizations. (Shaw Local News Network)

Walnut Liberty Square, which is formed under the Walnut Main Street Revitalization organization, was awarded $16,000 for its multi-use pavilion project. The Blue Raider Foundation was awarded $16,000 for its planned bike path around the community of Walnut. Teen Turf, Inc. of Amboy was awarded $3,000 for improvements to its teen center.

The Green River Community Fund is a charitable initiative associated with the Green River Wind Farm.