January 25, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Learn about heart-healthy options to sodium, sugar and fats at Oglesby library

Attendees will taste a fruit dip, make fruit kabobs in class

By Shaw Local News Network
Susan Glassman nutrition and wellness educator at the La Salle Illinois Extension office, distributes apples for the Great Apple Crunch on Thursday, Oct,. 12, 2023 at Northwest School in La Salle. The Great Apple Crunch is an annual celebration of fresh, local apples on the second Thursday of October during National Farm to School Month. The apples were donated by Boggios Orchard and Produce.

Susan Glassman nutrition and wellness educator at the La Salle Illinois Extension office, distributes apples in this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, file photo. (Scott Anderson)

Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, will be offering a talk on sodium, sugar and fats next month at the Oglesby Public Library.

Glassman is scheduled to present research on how people can enjoy their favorite foods “with a few little swaps for good well-being.” She will discuss heart-healthy fats, how to enhance flavors naturally, sweet alternatives and baking tips.

Attendees will be able to taste a fruit dip and make fruit kabobs in class.

“Fat, Sodium, Sugar – Oh My!” will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Register by Feb. 15 at go.illinois.edu/OHMY, or call the IVCC main office at 815-224-0894.

Anyone needing an accommodation to participate should contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0894.