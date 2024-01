The K-5 students of Princeton Christian Academy sing "New Creation" for their guests for First Responders Day PCA hosted on Friday, Jan. 19. (Photo provided)

Princeton Christian Academy hosted a First Responders Day on Friday, Jan. 19.

First responders in attendance included the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire/EMS, Wyanet Fire and Malden Fire.

The K-5 students sang “New Creation” for their guests and the PCA fifth grade class recited the “American Creed” from memory.