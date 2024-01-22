Power outage maps for Ameren, ComEd, Corn Belt

A small glaze of ice forms on a pickup truck on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

There already has been a power outage reported in Putnam County earlier Monday and there’s more freezing rain possible late Monday afternoon into the evening.

The National Weather Service in Chicago said some ice accumulations may amount to 1/10 of an inch. That ice buildup can wreak havoc on powerlines.

Here are power outage maps for the three major companies in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Power outage map for Ameren customers.

Power outage map for ComEd customers.

Power outage map for CornBelt Energy customers.