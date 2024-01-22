First Federal Savings Bank announces vice president of Branch Operations

First Federal Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Gayle A. Peasley to vice president of Branch Operations. (Photo provided by McConville Studio/McConville Studio)

First Federal Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Gayle A. Peasley to vice president of Branch Operations.

Peasley has been with the bank since 1995 holding positions in branch management and branch supervision. Most recently, she has held the position of assistant vice president/branch coordinator.

Carol R. Harris was promoted to vice president of Human Resources and Employee Development. Harris has been with First Federal since 1998 serving in various roles in branch supervision, and in both a management and agent capacity for First Fed Insurance Agency, Inc. She most recently held the position of assistant vice president of Human Resources.

“I would like to congratulate and thank Gayle Peasley and Carol Harris for their dedication and service. Not unlike any other small business, it is the talent and commitment of our team that sets us apart,” said President and CEO Konni Rodeghier in a news release. “They are key members of our management team and together we are focused on the future of our community bank.”