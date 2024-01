Girls basketball: Tri-County Conference tournament update

The Tri-County Conference girls basketball tournament resumes tonight at Henry with a pair of consolation bracket games. No. 1 St. Bede and No. 2 Putnam County will play for the title Thursday night. Here’s a look back and a look ahead:

Monday’s games

#1 St. Bede 55, #8 Henry-Senachwine 21

#2 Putnam County 44, #7 Dwight 26

#4 Marquette 56, #5 Seneca 46

#3 Midland 53, #6 Roanoke-Benson 26

#1 St. Bede 60, #4 Marquette 47

#2 Putnam County vs. #3 Midland

Wednesday’s games

Game 7 - #5 Seneca vs. #8 Henry-Senachwine, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 - #6 Roanoke-Benson vs. #7 Dwight, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Consolation finals - winners 7-8, 5 p.m.

Third place - #3 Midland vs. #4 Marquette, 6:15 p.m.

Title - #1 St. Bede vs. #2 Putnam County, 7:30 p.m.