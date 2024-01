First responders in Utica assisted Sunday a barge worker in danger of hypothermia.

Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown confirmed Tuesday that Utica EMS went to Starved Rock Lock and Dam at 6 p.m. Sunday for a rescue but said the individual had not gone into the river. Rather, the dispatch was to assist a barge worker whose condition deteriorated during the extreme cold.

The victim was expected to make a full recovery.